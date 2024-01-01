Huerzeler says Brighton's "balance is very good" as impressive preseason continues

Fabian Huerzeler spoke about how his side has struck the right balance between young and old in preseason continues in Tokyo.

The Brighton head coach likes the mix of experience and youth ahead of his first public friendly with Kashima Antlers on Wednesday as the club tours Japan.

Huerzeler spoke to The Argus about the hierarchy of the club and how well blended his squad has become.

“They are really demanding from each other. They try to support each other.

“You see there is experience and good leaders on the pitch who have good communication.

“You see that also the young players, there's a clear hierarchy.

“That's very important in my philosophy, that we have the hierarchy, we have the leaders, we have the team players, and the players who are more the creative players. I think the balance is very good.

“And then it's about communication. For me, communication on the pitch is so important to help each other, so that the man who is behind communicates with the man in front.

“I think Billy (Gilmour) is a good example, James (Milner) is a good example, Adam Webster, Jason Steele, all the leaders, experienced players, they are great in these things.

“And communication beside the pitch is important as well. We try to communicate a lot.”

All successful Premier League sides have a mix of veteran players as well as young prodigies and Brighton seem to have found a squad with that perfect mix which could help them push for European qualification this season.