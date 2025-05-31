Tribal Football
Man Utd approach Brighton for Estupinan

Paul Vegas
Manchester United have sounded out Brighton about Pervis Estupinan's availability.

The Ecuador left-back has emerged as a summer target for United as management seek to strengthen their fullback positions.

Estupinan, 27, made 30 appearances for Brighton this past season which was limited due to injury.

The defender has a contract to 2027 and transfer expert Ben Jacobs states United have registered their interest.

For the moment, it's not yet clear whether Brighton will consider selling Estupinan this summer market. 

