Brighton hope to keep top midfielder for one more year despite interest from BVB

Brighton hope to keep top midfielder for one more year despite interest from Borussia Dortmund

Brighton are planning for at least one more season with Pascal Gross in their squad.

That is the view of the club as of the start of pre-season, despite Gross being linked with moves away.

Per The Argus, the Seagulls have rejected one offer for the midfielder, which was below their valuation.

Gross is out of contract in a year’s time and will be able to leave on a free transfer.

The experienced German is seen as key this season, as his compatriot Fabian Huerzeler settles in as head coach.

While Gross does want to go to a big club, such as Borussia Dortmund, he may have to wait for one more year.