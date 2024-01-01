Fabian Huerzeler sends special message to Brighton's Pascal Gross

The new Albion manager has expressed his thoughts on the midfielder and his future

Fabian Huerzeler has sent an inspirational message to Pascal Gross ahead of the new season in which Brighton could challenge for European football again.

The German told Gross that he big part next season in what is a huge year for the club.

“I had some talks with Pascal, of course. He is a very important player.”

“I expressed, I think, my biggest appreciation I have for him and let’s see what the future brings.”

This comes after speculation around the midfielder's future as reports suggest Borussia Dortmund are interested in the German international.

A new deal could be proposed to Gross as Huerzeler is clearly committed to keeping the player at the club despite major interest from abroad.