Brighton eyeing Fenerbahce fullback Kadioglu

Brighton are being linked with Fenerbahce fullback Ferdi Kadioglu.

Sky Sports says Brighton are keen to sign the Turkey international.

New manager Fabian Huerzeler has Kadioglu high on his wish list and the 24-year-old himself also fancies a move to the south coast.

Kadioglu impressed with Turkey at the Euros.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have also shown interest in Kadioglu in recent weeks.