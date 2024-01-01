Arsenal battling Dortmund for Fenerbahce defender Kadioglu

Premier League giants Arsenal are said to have submitted a £17 million bid for a defender.

The Gunners, who finished second in the league last season, want to sign Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu.

Nutuk.tr suggests that the Gunners have already put in their first offer to Fenerbahce.

But they may not have it all their own way when it comes to this transfer deal.

The Gunners face competition to secure Kadioglu in the form of German giants Borussia Dortmund.

In addition, the Super Lig side want around £30 million to sell their prized asset.