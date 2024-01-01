Brighton defender Webster puts hand up for Chelsea opener

Tribal Football
Brighton defender Adam Webster admits he was at fault for Chelsea's first goal in defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The Seagulls were beaten 4-2 in London, with Cole Palmer scoring all four goals inside the first-half.

A recalled Webster posted to social media afterwards:  “Hold my hands up my mistake for the first goal which let them back in the game. Mistakes happen.

"Always looks easy from the stands or tv.

“Great away support as per thanks for sticking with us, big week ahead to work even harder and bounce back.” 

