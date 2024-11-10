Tribal Football
CBF president Rodrigues makes clear plans for Man City boss Guardiola
The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, has denied claims of a move for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

It's been suggested the CBF have opened talks with Guardiola about replacing Dorival Junior as Selecao coach.

But Rodrigues has denied the reports and says they're happy with Dorival.

"I understand that Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches in the world. But we have not asked him. The coach of the national team is Dorival Júnior," said Rodrigues.

After City's hammering in the Champions League at Sporting CP, Guardiola joked: "After a 1-4 defeat, I'm definitely no longer an option."

