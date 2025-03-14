Brighton chairman Bloom: Biggest two months club has had in our history

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom feels the club faces it's most exciting few weeks in their recent history.

Brighton are on track for European qualification, while they're also in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bloom told ITV: “Really happy. An amazing season so far.

“It's going to be potentially the biggest two months that the football club has ever had, with the FA Cup, a reasonably kind draw, a lot of the big teams out and we're really pushing on for top five.

“We have just got to keep it going. The form is brilliant.

“Fabian Hurzeler has settled in really, really well this season and we're getting a few players back.

“We've had a lot of injuries all season, but a lot of them getting fit now. So perfect timing.”