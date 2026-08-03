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DONE DEAL: Chelsea confirm signing of former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Henderson has joined Chelsea
Henderson has joined ChelseaIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kylie Graham

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of veteran Premier League midfielder Jordan Henderson, following the midfielder's agreement to terminate his contract with Brentford.

The 36-year-old has penned a two-year contract to take him through to the summer of 2028 and represents a huge shift in transfer strategy for the Blues.

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Despite so often focusing on youth recruitment, Chelsea have responded to Xabi Alonso's request for more experience by bringing in Henderson and Brighton striker Danny Welbeck.

"Given the size of the club, the manager, who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down," Henderson said.

"I was also so impressed with how much the ownership want Chelsea to be successful and move in the right direction.

"For me, it's about giving everything every single day, both on and off the field, to help the players around me and the team as much as possible. I'm very excited to get going."

The England midfielder has played 463 games in the Premier League. The majority of those appearances came for Liverpool, who he joined after breaking into Sunderland's first team as a youngster.

Henderson career stats
Henderson career statsFlashscore

Spells in Saudi Arabia and with Ajax followed before Henderson returned to the Premier League with Brentford, where he played 34 games in all competitions last season and earned a call-up to England's World Cup squad.

It's unclear when his first game for Chelsea will be after the midfielder broke his arm while on international duty.

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