Sources: Chelsea's midfield overhaul isn't done yet despite Barco and Henderson deals

Chelsea have already strengthened their midfield with the arrivals of Valentin Barco and Jordan Henderson, but there is still a belief that more significant business could be done in that area before the transfer window closes.

The club have announced both signings, although there is a feeling internally that they do not represent the full extent of Chelsea's ambitions in midfield this summer.

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There remains a possibility that Chelsea could make a major investment on another midfielder, while the situation surrounding Enzo Fernandez is also one to watch closely.

Barco's move had been in the works long before Xabi Alonso became Chelsea manager. The club decided to press ahead with the deal because they remained convinced by his potential, while also being aware that other clubs were showing strong interest.

A decision will now be made on whether he stays with the first-team squad this season or heads out on loan to continue his development.

Henderson, meanwhile, has been brought in to add leadership, experience and a winning mentality to the squad.

Chelsea identified Granit Xhaka as their ideal experienced midfield addition, but after that move failed to materialise, they explored alternatives and eventually moved for Henderson. They have also added Danny Welbeck to bolster their attacking options.

Chelsea's midfield business may not be over, however.

The club continue to hold a strong interest in Bournemouth's Alex Scott and have also been monitoring Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, meaning another midfield signing cannot be ruled out. Attention will also be on Fernandez in the coming days, and that situation is important.

Discussions over his future are expected this week and, if it becomes clear that he could leave Stamford Bridge, further changes in midfield may follow. There is already a belief that Fernandez and Chelsea are not on the same page, so clarity is needed quickly.

Manchester City are among the clubs with an interest should the Argentina international become available.