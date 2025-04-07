Brighton, Bournemouth scouting Bristol Rovers teen Shaw

Bristol Rovers teen Kofi Shaw is attracting Premier League interest.

The 18 year-old's form with the League One club is attracting big club interest from up and down the country.

The Daily Mail says Brighton and Bournemouth are weighing up a move for Shaw, with Championship club Burnley also keen.

Rovers boss Inigo Calderon recognises they have a big talent on their hands.

He said after last month's win against Bolton Wanderers: "I don’t want to give too much credit to Kofi because I want to protect him. We cannot rush things and we have to make sure he enjoys his football.

"But he showed he is a clever player, the penalty was down to his quick thinking and I was hoping if the ball was going to drop to anyone it would be him.

"Physically he is not the strongest player in the world, but he is one of those players who make up for not being the strongest by being quicker mentally and then he has quality on the ball."