Brighton boss Hurzeler: We want Gomez on pitch as soon as possible

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has welcomed new signing Diego Gomez.

The Paraguay international has arrived from Inter Miami.

Hurzeler said today: "He had two, three weeks off on holiday, because in the MLS the season is finished, so he needs for sure a little bit of time.

"I'm sure he's in great shape, he trained hard during his holiday. I'm looking forward to seeing him as quick as possible on the pitch." 

He also said: "He has already made a real impression both at club and international level.

"Like all young players who come to us from abroad, he will need a period of adjustment to the Premier League, but I feel he can make a big contribution and I'm looking forward to working with him."

