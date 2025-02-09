Tribal Football
Brighton boss Hurzeler: We'll keep close watch on Tzimas

Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Hurzeler: We'll keep close watch on Tzimas
Brighton boss Hurzeler: We'll keep close watch on Tzimas
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says they'll be keeping a close watch on Stefanos Tzimas.

Brighton signed Tzimas last week and loaned him back to Nurnberg for the remainder of the season.

Hurzeler said: “We will follow him now even more than we did before. We will help him.

“I know Miroslav Klose quite well so I will be in touch with him.

“It is also about giving Stefanos the preparation for the Premier League so he doesn’t need that much time to adapt when he comes here. That is a thing of togetherness.

“I really want him to focus now on his role at Nurnberg.

“It is a big club in Germany so hopefully they can reach their goals together with Stefanos.”

On the 2.Bundesliga, he said: “It is very intense, there are a lot of personal duels.

“I think it is very equal so a little bit similar to the Premier League but, of course, not on that level.

“Everyone can beat everyone in that league so it is very narrow, when you look at the table, and that makes this league very competitive.

“It is a very good league to develop for young players.” 

