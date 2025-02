DONE DEAL? Brighton bid for Bischoff accepted by Brondby

Brighton have clinched the signing of Brondby attacker Clement Bischoff.

The Athletic says Brighton have had an €8m offer accepted by Brondby for Bischoff.

Bischoff has also agreed personal terms with Brighton over a deal to 2030.

Only minor details need to be settled between the two clubs.

The 19 year-old will move to Brighton at the end of this season.