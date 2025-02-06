Brighton’s Mitoma wants to play “at a high level” after rejecting Al-Nassr's offer

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma confirmed his ambition to play “at a high level” after rejecting an offer from Saudi side Al-Nassr.

However, he admitted there was no excuse for his poor performance in Brighton’s 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, during which he was subbed off at halftime.

Despite turning down a lucrative move, Mitoma’s display disappointed fans as Albion suffered a heavy loss at the City Ground

Mitoma told Japanese media including number.bunshun.jp: “It was an embarrassing game.

“As for me personally, I played a game for which I have no excuses.

“We had to be wary of set-pieces, but we conceded a goal.

“We couldn't pick up the second ball when they were kicking long balls.

“The other team was good at creating numerical superiority, but our positioning didn't work out.

“We lacked intensity, and everything was bad."