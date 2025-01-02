Brighton boss Hurzeler urges calm over form slump

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists they will overcome their form slump.

Brighton host high-flying Arsenal on Saturday.

Hurzeler said on Thursday morning: "I think you can't compare the situations in football because they're so different, things happen because of different reasons but in the end you have the experience and this gives you help and orientation on how to behave in these situations, how to come back to the results.

"We just try to continue our work because we think we are on the right way, we are able to beat everyone, we showed it in the last games that despite the bad results, we had some really good performances, that's what I always say - trust the process. We are on the right way."

The German also said: "In general life it's good to have goals, but the football season starts in the summer, so in summer I think that's the time to set individual goals, team goals, therefore I'm not the biggest fan of doing this in the winter break."