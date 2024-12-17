Wolves defender Patterson trialling with Arsenal

Wolves defender Lennon Patterson is trialling with Arsenal.

The youngster has been training with Arsenal's U21 squad.

And Patterson featured in the U21's defeat to Sunderland yesterday. The defender was a second-half substitute in the 2-1 home defeat.

Patterson, 17, plays primarily as a left-back and has been a regular with Wolves U18s this past year.

He also had a trial spell with Brighton in October.

