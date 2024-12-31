Frank gives "positive" update on Brentford keeper Flekken ahead of Arsenal clash

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Frank gives "positive" update on Flekken ahead of Arsenal clash as he returns from injury
Frank gives "positive" update on Flekken ahead of Arsenal clash as he returns from injury
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has given a positive update on Mark Flekken who picked up an injury against Brighton last week.

Flekken has started every Premier League game so far this season.

Ahead of the clash with Arsenal on New Year's Day, Frank spoke at his latest press conference about how the Holland international could be available to start for the Bees in what will be one of the toughest clashes of the season. 

“Mark Flekken is more positive, still too early to say he will play against Arsenal, but he can maybe, hopefully, be available.” 

Frank also gave updates on Mathias Jensen and Sepp van den Berg who could add more depth at the back for his side against the Gunners who have scored 35 goals in just 18 games so far this season. 

"Three players went off (against Brighton): Nørgaard is no problem and can play against Arsenal; Ben Mee has a minor muscle injury and will be out for a couple of weeks. 

"The news on Sepp van den Berg and Mathias Jensen is more positive and they will be available and in the squad. They have been out for quite a while so we just need to take the decision as to whether they will start." 

