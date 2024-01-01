Brighton boss Hurzeler: Some things are negotiable here

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is not open to revisiting the team's defensive tactics, despite a 4-2 loss to Chelsea.

He insists that the defeat by the Stamford Bridge club wasn't a result of their high defensive line.

Cole Palmer scored four goals and highlighted the Seagulls' defensive frailties in the first 45 minutes of that game.

Young manager Hurzeler stated post-game: “Of course some things are non-negotiable, some things ARE negotiable.

“I think I should discuss it before I come out in public and say something about our style of play.

“I should discuss it with the players – how they feel, if they are confident or not.

“But we try to improve the players, we try to help the players, we try to talk to the players. We need to give them advice.

“If you want to play with this high line, you need a connection and this connection was missing today.

“Also in a low block we could lose this game. It is always a balance. I know now that the public will go on the high line but again the four goals we conceded, there was not one goal because of the high line.

“It was all because of individual mistakes if you really analyze it.”