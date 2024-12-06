Fulham attacker Iwobi pleased with double in victory over Brighton

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi admits that he should get on the scoresheet more often.

The all-action star was involved in the best bits of the Cottagers play in a 3-1 win over Brighton.

Iwobi scored two of the three goals that gave his side all three points against a tough opponent.

He stated to Amazon Prime post-game: "We wanted to get a win on the board after our last game against Spurs. No better place to do it than at our place. I should be getting more goals but it was good to them for the team.

"We know Brighton like to play and so do we. I was able to capitalise on the high press.

"We know that Brighton like to play out from the back so we came up with a structure and it obviously worked for the first goal. We take it, however, it goes in, a goal is a goal. we wanted a goal from a set piece because we were a real threat last season.

 

