Fulham boss Silva mixed emotions after victory over Brighton following Nelson setback

Fulham boss Marco Silva was pleased with their 3-1 win over Brighton on Thursday.

Silva later said: "It was a big three points for us in a tough game. We started in the best way possible with the early goal but Brighton made it really difficult for us in the first half. They started with three at the back and it made it difficult for us to connect with the wide players.

"We had chances as well. Second half we were much better. We conceded in a moment we should prepare better for the long ball. It was a good shot from the edge of the box. Difficult game but a big three points for us.

"It was the timings and when playing against three at the back, we have ways to go. This evening we played with Alex Iwobi in a different position. He's an offensive player and did an amazing job this evening.

"We are waiting to stop the game for Reiss Nelson to come off but the difference of 20 seconds, he gets a hamstring injury and will be out longer than we would like. We are already without Tom Cairney. Let's see what we can do. I want players to come who can have an impact or else it's not necessary.

"We know the budget is not like the other clubs. They've spent almost £200 million and it's not easy to do in the market. It's not the most important thing. These players deserve respect, they are doing so well.

"You have to make the players understand everything and to follow. They have to believe it and that we are making them better players. Some players need my words. I want to say something on Josh King, he is a 17-year-old boy from our academy with a bright future."