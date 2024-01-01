Brighton boss Hurzeler says players learning on the run ahead of Arsenal clash

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler feels there's major room for improvement in his team.

Brighton go to Arsenal for today's early kickoff.

Hurzeler said: "I always show them an analysis of the games, because you always get better as a person and a player if you get a reflection of your behaviour on the pitch and beside the pitch. If you always get compliments you will stagnate but if you get like critical feedback you will develop. That’s why we try to give them feedback after every game, sometimes in a group, sometimes the whole team, sometimes individually. It’s very important for the process.

"It’s the same for me, I also need to get feedback because I think it’s so important to grow as a person and if you only get compliments you will never develop. That’s why it’s in my DNA that I’m not enthusiastic after wins because I really focus on the process. Of course, there will also be hard moments in this season, but I will act the same. I know that I get judged by results as a coach. That’s part of the business and I must accept it.

"The games are quite intense. There are some ruthless and tough duels. There are not as many fouls in the game so the referee lets the game go. It’s very different from Germany. The quality is amazing and the ideas from the other coaches are very demanding for me. You always have to find solutions; you always have to adapt. I can learn every game. Even in the League Cup, Crawley has a very interesting style of play. In these games, the team and I can learn and I get to know them better and better. I really like the challenge so far, but let’s keep going, searching for the next challenge.”