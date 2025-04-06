Brighton boss Hurzeler rues errors made in Palace defeat

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler felt they paid for their errors after defeat to Crystal Palace.

Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead before Danny Welbeck found an equaliser. But Daniel Munoz struck in the second-half for Palace as they eventually won 2-1. Palace also had Eddie Nketiah and captain Marc Guehi sent off, with Brighton defender Jan-Paul van Hecke also seeing red.

Hurzeler said afterwards: "I think we played a good first half then we conceded the second goal too easily. Afterwards it was a very wild game. It was difficult to get a rhythm in the second half or control it like we did in the first half. To break a low block you need to be calm in your decision making and do your job right. We made easy mistakes to lose the ball, forced it too much and couldn’t get into a rhythm.

"It was important for the players to keep calm and find the right solutions. We have to analyse why that was, be honest with each other and then make it better.

"They went down to nine men and then we made a silly mistake to concede a red card ourselves. It’s difficult to win Premier League games when you’re not on the highest level, we had the same situation against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

"We have had too many individual mistakes this week, and if you do that you can’t win many Premier League games. We have a lot of young players and in some moments we perhaps weren’t mature enough. But we will analyse it and I'm sure we will show a good reaction."