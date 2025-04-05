Tribal Football
Brighton boss Hurzeler sends message to RB Leipzig

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has rejected interest from RB Leipzig.

After the sacking of Marco Rose, RB Leipzig are now seeking a long-term replacement.

Zsolt Low has been named Rose's replacement, but he has only signed to the end of the season.

Sky Deutschland says RBL have expressed interest in Hurzeler, but the former St Pauli coach has let it be known he is happy at Falmer stadium.

Oliver Glasner, Thomas Frank, Roger Schmidt, Danny Röhl, and Matthias Jaissle are also among those being considered as possible successors to Rose.

