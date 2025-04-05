Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton: Forget my highlight reel; there's more to come

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton insists there's more to come from him.

The England international is hitting his straps after missing the first two months of the season following groin surgery.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm still not where I want to be fitness-wise. I haven't played a full 90 minutes since I have been back," Wharton told BBC Sport.

"I'm getting there each game but feeling better within myself and feeling like I can move more freely."

Wharton also said of Palace's slow start: "We knew that if we kept at it the results would start turning.

"We thought the confidence would then get better and better.

"We have the togetherness as a group. We know that if we play how we can play then we can beat any team."

Of his own form, Wharton insists he's staying grounded, knowing highlights only tell small portion of the story.

"You can't get too ahead of yourself with them," he said. "It's easy to take from a 90-minute game two minutes of good things or two minutes of bad things.

"You just have to keep level-headed and go into every game as though nothing has happened and it's a fresh start.

"I've never really come out of a game thinking '(I'm) satisfied with my performance'. I've not had a perfect performance, I probably never will.

"Sometimes you might think 'I've done pretty well', but then I always think 'I could have done this better, I could have done that'.

"I will watch them and it's usually just the good clips so it's pretty good to watch. I always know that there's somewhere I have not done the right thing."