Brighton boss Hurzeler reveals O'Riley could face Man City

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says Matt O'Riley could be back for Saturday's clash with Manchester City.

The Seagulls host City in the evening match.

Hurzeler said, "We have several players who are on their way back. Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley have really good chances (to play).

"With (Yankuba) Minteh and Lewis Dunk we will have to see in the next few days, and for Solly (March) it is unfortunately too early."

O'Riley, 23, suffered an ankle injury that has kept him out since a Carabao Cup match against Crawley Town on August 27.

It was just nine minutes into the Dane's debut for Brighton, who he switched to from Celtic in the summer transfer window.