Brighton boss Hurzeler praises Mitoma for his "special" goal against Chelsea

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler praised Kaoru Mitoma’s stunning goal last weekend, highlighting the winger’s technique and composure.

Hurzeler described the strike as a “moment of brilliance,” emphasizing how Mitoma’s first touch and finish showcased his exceptional talent.

The Seagulls boss added that such quality is exactly what makes Mitoma a key player in Brighton’s attacking setup.

He stated: “It was a special goal, a special touch from him, a special action. On top of that, it was a great assist from Bart. So in general, a nice goal.

“Unfortunately, nice goals only count as one goal. So that's the thing we have to accept, but I'm happy for, for Kaoru. I'm happy that he works that hard on the training pitch and now he gets the things he deserves on a match day. Hopefully it gives him confidence and gives him the belief in his own strengths and hopefully can continue like this.”

Expanding on Mitoma, he added: “For me, a very important message is also that our offensive player have the mindset that no one should pass them, that they should be the first defender, so if they don't care how they get passed by a dribble or by a pass or by a long ball, then we can't defend as a team. That's the most important thing that my offensive player understands and therefore he developed quite good and of course offensively we always have the quality to score goals, especially with the individual actions from our player.

“I think he also improved by having more and more positive actions in the opponent's box. He's attacking the second post more, he is attacking the opponent more. He's increasing his danger in front of the opponent's goal and that's what we try to work on with him and hopefully he can carry on.”