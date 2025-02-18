Brighton star Mitoma on Chelsea wonder goal: I was surprised myself!

Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma admitted he surprised himself with his perfect first touch before scoring against Chelsea.

The Albion winger credited practice for his stunning opener in their 3-0 victory, following up his winner against the Blues a week earlier.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mitoma’s exceptional control from Bart Verbruggen’s long pass has been a major talking point across the Premier League.

Mitoma told Japanese media: "In terms of quality, that was my best goal of the season.

"I was just focusing on the first touch. It was perfect."

"I was surprised myself. It's not something that I can pull off easily, but I'm glad we've been practising that move.”