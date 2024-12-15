Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Nesta insists Monza "optimistic" facing Lecce
Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench
Sevilla great Navas concedes a frustrating retirement decision

Brighton boss Hurzeler: Palace goals were too easy

Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Hurzeler: Palace goals were too easy
Brighton boss Hurzeler: Palace goals were too easyTribalfootball
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says they must learn from their surprise home defeat Crystal Palace.

The Seagulls were outplayed as Palace won 3-1 at Falmer stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hurzeler later said, "The goals we conceded are too easy. You can't concede these easy goals.

"I think we showed a good reaction in the second half, we had some big chances but then the game is getting more and more difficult because they are getting more and more compact.

"It is tough but we have to learn from these things and improve.

"In the end we had the chances, I think the goalkeeper saved two or three big chances but we were not clean enough in the final third. We missed the killer instinct to get the goal.

"It is tough because we have had several of these days where we have to talk after a bad experience. You have to let these lessons teach you and find a solution."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrightonCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Sarr scores twice as Crystal Palace shock rivals Brighton
Palace boss Glasner: Emotion the key factor against Brighton
Richards: Palace now on our way back