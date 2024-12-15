Brighton boss Hurzeler: Palace goals were too easy

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says they must learn from their surprise home defeat Crystal Palace.

The Seagulls were outplayed as Palace won 3-1 at Falmer stadium on Sunday.

Hurzeler later said, "The goals we conceded are too easy. You can't concede these easy goals.

"I think we showed a good reaction in the second half, we had some big chances but then the game is getting more and more difficult because they are getting more and more compact.

"It is tough but we have to learn from these things and improve.

"In the end we had the chances, I think the goalkeeper saved two or three big chances but we were not clean enough in the final third. We missed the killer instinct to get the goal.

"It is tough because we have had several of these days where we have to talk after a bad experience. You have to let these lessons teach you and find a solution."