Palace boss Glasner: Emotion the key factor against Brighton

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admits emotions will be key at Brighton today.

Glasner is well aware of the history of the fixture between the two clubs.

He said: “The tactical side helps us to win games, but this alone is not enough – you need the right motivation, the right spirit in the team.

“I think it's always about the balance, between working with your mindset, and working with your emotions. Sometimes as a manager you wish ‘hey, stay cool, stay more to the plan we have’, but sometimes it just happens.

“We are all human beings, and when the emotions come, sometimes it's good to let the emotions go, and if at the end we win the game with all the emotions by attacking with eight players, and we win 4-3, I'm fine with it.

“There are always rivalries. When I managed (Eintracht) Frankfurt it was Mainz (05) just 20 miles away, so there's always rivalry between the fans, and here it's with Brighton, both South London and South of England.

“But entering the game is the same as how we enter (the game against) Arsenal, or how we enter (against) Man City, because for us it's important not to show in the preparation all the emotions – it's important to show it on Sunday.

“Before, we have to stay analysing the model, and then when the game comes closer and closer, then we also will maybe press the emotion button – but during the week it was: ‘okay, how we want to play, how we can create more chances, how we can avoid more chances’, and also a little bit adjustments maybe for Brighton, with their pace in offence.

“This was the whole week. You can't start with the emotions on Tuesday and keep it on the top level until Sunday afternoon – so I think Sunday morning is early enough!”

Glasner also stated: “The funny thing about the emotions is that, very often the guys who are not involved, they don't understand, but when you and me, we are involved, we know what happens.

“All the others think ‘what are they doing’, but it doesn't matter if the fans of Manchester City or United understand the rivalry between Brighton and Crystal Palace, because they have other worries – it's important what our fans are feeling, it's important what the club is feeling, it's important what we are all feeling.

“We feel that we have to do everything to win this game, and this is how we enter it, and this is how we will play.”

