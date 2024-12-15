Sarr scores twice as Crystal Palace shock rivals Brighton

Crystal Palace ran out 3-1 winners away to Brighton & Hove Albion in the M23 derby, with the Eagles now unbeaten in five Premier League (PL) games (W2, D3).

Both sides got off to a sluggish start with lots of niggly fouls turning the contest into a stop-start affair. Brighton soon began to dominate possession but rarely threatened Dean Henderson’s goal, with the final ball lacking.

It took until the 27th minute for the first real chance, and it was the one to break the deadlock as Will Hughes delivered a corner into the box, which the home side failed to clear, allowing Trevoh Chalobah to pounce and bundle the ball home.

Following the opener, it seemed like the floodgates would open for Palace, who had the wind in their sails. Bart Vergbruggen was needed to keep the hosts in the contest, as the Dutch goalkeeper made a double save, first denying Ismaïla Sarr, and then getting up to save from Daniel Muñoz on the rebound.

The stopper could do little to keep a second Eagles goal out minutes later, as Tyrick Mitchell whipped a ball towards the back post where Sarr ran in behind to head home and make it 2-0 before HT.

Fabian Hürzeler brought on Julio Enciso ahead of the restart, in an attempt to turn the game around. And the Paraguayan had an impact, pulling strings and creating multiple chances for his teammates.

Kaoru Mitoma had a great chance to cut Palace’s lead after playing a one-two with João Pedro but the Japan international’s effort was deflected wide by Maxence Lacroix. The home side were building momentum and bombarding the Eagles’ box, as Henderson was required to make a brilliant stop to deny a bullet header from Lewis Dunk.

Then the former Manchester United goalkeeper made an even better save to keep out a curling Enciso strike that looked destined to nestle in the corner.

Just as Brighton were ramping up the pressure, Oliver Glasner’s men thought that they had sealed victory with a third goal, but after Sarr nicked the ball away from Pervis Estupiñán and squared for Muñoz to tap in, the Senegalese was adjudged to have fouled the Brighton full-back, ruling the goal out.

In the end, the Eagles did get their third goal on 82 minutes when Sarr regained possession from Dunk and slid past Verbruggen, sealing all three points.

The Seagulls did pull a goal back via a Marc Guéhi OG but that was nothing but consolation.

After a shaky start to the season, Glasner’s Palace are hitting their stride, with victory moving them up into 15th place. A first H2H win in seven meetings will taste especially sweet against their rivals Brighton, who suffer just their first defeat at home this season.