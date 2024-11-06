Brighton boss Hurzeler on Kadioglu: He is adapting to the intensity of the Premier League

Huezeler on Kadioglu: "He is adapting to the intensity of the Premier League"

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has opened up on Ferdi Kadioglu, who joined the club in the summer.

Kadioglu scored a fine goal against Liverpool last weekend - his first in the Premier League after just eight appearances for the club. Hurzeler says this goal and his constant attacking threat is a testament to his ability and quick adaptation to England’s top division.

“He is adapting now. You can see that he is adapting to the intensity of the Premier League," he stated.

“His body is getting more and more stable, more and more resilient. That is so important for playing in the Premier League in these intense games.

“I am very happy that he is in our squad and I am sure he will improve day by day, because he has the personality to improve. He is asking for help to give him the right advice for his development.”