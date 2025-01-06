Brighton defender Veltman on Verbruggen's performance against Arsenal: He could have done better

Brighton's Veltman on Verbruggen's performance against Arsenal: He could have done better

Brighton defender Joel Veltman has opened up on Bart Verbruggen's performance against Arsenal and says he is always looking to improve.

Verbruggen saw a shot from Ethan Nwaneri slip past him to give the Gunners the lead in the 1-1 draw which put the goalkeeper in the spotlight with much criticism coming his way. Veltman spoke to reporters after the game about how mistakes will only make the Dutch international stronger this season.

“Bart did say, ‘I could have done better’.

“Obviously, every goal, he is trying to look if he could have done better. But I think he is doing great.

“Sometimes there is a shot, deflection, whatever. Also, the quality of Arsenal.

“But Bart will look in the mirror and say, ‘Maybe I could have had it’.”

The Seagulls are now winless in their last five games, this Saturday sees them face Norwich City in the FA Cup.