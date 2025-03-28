Brighton boss Hurzeler: Forest Cup clash just another game

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is eager to play down the hype around tomorrow's FA Cup quarterfinal against Nottingham Forest.

Despite the importance of the tie, Hurzeler insists they'll approach it like a normal game.

He said this morning: "Of course we feel it but for me, it's important we don't make it artificially big. Of course, it's an important game but it's like all the other games as well because in all the games we can improve ourselves, in all the games we have to go to the limit.

"I am not trying to make it artificially big, we all know it's a big opportunity, a big chance but it's like all the other games as well."

Hurzeler was also asked what he had learned from their 7-0 defeat to Forest earlier this season.

But he insisted: "I won't discuss it.

"The players took a lot of ownership and a lot of responsibility and they said we have to go back to the things that made us strong and things that make us strong are working together, showing intensity and this belief that we can beat every team in the league."

Hurzeler also stated: "There are three things that made us strong in the past - intensity, we try to outwork and outrun opponents. We need to have togetherness - we need to stick together not only in good phases but also in negative phases.

"The last thing is, in this phase of the season, we need to have the belief. And I have the biggest belief in this group - the belief that they can win and that they can achieve a season everyone remembers.

"But if you want to show all three things then it's important we don't force it."