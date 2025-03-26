Forest striker Wood upbeat about injury ahead of FA Cup clash

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood is upbeat about a knock he received in action for New Zealand.

With an FA Cup quarterfinal this weekend against Brighton, Wood was taken off in NZ's World Cup qualifying win against New Caledonia with an injury.

Wood said: “I felt it on that side, so I'll get it checked over and hopefully it is nothing too major and hopefully it's just impact.”

“A bit of disappointment about having to come off, but it was the right decision to make and Baze (NZ coach Darren Bazeley) was very smart to do it very quickly, because he could see that I was struggling.

“I wanted to stay on and help my team. But as soon as I started running around, I knew I wasn't going to help my team and the best thing was to get off. Kosta came on and delivered the business, which is fantastic.”