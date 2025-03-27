Nuno Espirito Santo confirms Wood will miss Brighton clash through serious injury

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that striker Chris Wood is undergoing scans after picking on an injury in the international break.

Wood has been ruled out of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton after being forced off in the 53rd minute of New Zealand's 3-0 win over New Calendonia earlier this week with a suspected hip injury. Nuno confirmed scans have been taken in what is a worrying time for Forest fans.

“He went for a scan today and we are still waiting for the result,” Nuno said in his pre-match press conference. “He went to see a specialist to do the scan, so we will wait on the information.

“He is not going to be available for this game. He fell really hard on his hip and there is pain there, so we have to wait.”

The striker, who has scored 18 goals in 29 Premier League games, will be a huge loss for Forest as their FA Cup dreams continue. Nuno expressed frustration at the constant injuries his squad suffers during the international breaks and revealed one other player is being monitored.

"Every time there is an international break we have to assess. Many of them just arrived today.

“We are still waiting on Ramon Sosa tomorrow and we will assess all of them."