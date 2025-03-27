Tribal Football
Most Read
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast
LaLiga leaders Barcelona seek revenge on Osasuna
Man Utd goalkeeper Onana set to make decision with huge Saudi offer set to be made
Man United make Harry Maguire decision amid Jarrad Branthwaite interest

Nuno Espirito Santo confirms Wood will miss Brighton clash through serious injury

Zack Oaten
Nuno Espirito Santo confirms Wood will miss Brighton clash through serious injury
Nuno Espirito Santo confirms Wood will miss Brighton clash through serious injuryAction Plus
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that striker Chris Wood is undergoing scans after picking on an injury in the international break.

Wood has been ruled out of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton after being forced off in the 53rd minute of New Zealand's 3-0 win over New Calendonia earlier this week with a suspected hip injury. Nuno confirmed scans have been taken in what is a worrying time for Forest fans. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

“He went for a scan today and we are still waiting for the result,” Nuno said in his pre-match press conference. “He went to see a specialist to do the scan, so we will wait on the information. 

“He is not going to be available for this game. He fell really hard on his hip and there is pain there, so we have to wait.” 

The striker, who has scored 18 goals in 29 Premier League games, will be a huge loss for Forest as their FA Cup dreams continue. Nuno expressed frustration at the constant injuries his squad suffers during the international breaks and revealed one other player is being monitored. 

"Every time there is an international break we have to assess. Many of them just arrived today. 

“We are still waiting on Ramon Sosa tomorrow and we will assess all of them." 

Mentions
FA CupWood ChrisGabrielSosa RamonBrightonNottinghamNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
Welbeck reveals Sir Alex Ferguson called him after his FA Cup winner against Newcastle
Forest striker Wood upbeat about injury ahead of FA Cup clash
Forest boss Nuno: Reaching FA Cup quarters important for club