Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Brighton boss Hurzeler: Forest an example to follow

Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Hurzeler: Forest an example to follow
Brighton boss Hurzeler: Forest an example to followAction Plus
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits he sees Nottingham Forest as an example to follow.

Brighton meet third-place Forest in today's early kickoff.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We can be there but the truth is we are not there,” said Hurzeler. “We are not there because of some reasons and we need to find these reasons, the clear solutions, and that's my responsibility and that's what I try to work hard on.

“Hopefully long term we will be there, where they are.

“The table never lies and the table gives you honest feedback about the situation. The situation is that we are some places behind them and we have to work hard to get there where they are.”

He added, “They know how to win games, they play very maturely. They have done this very well this season. So we experienced it in the first game that I think we dominated the game, but out of nowhere they can score.

“That's the biggest strength – they're very good in transition. They defend in a very disciplined way. I'm very impressed by the job they are doing, it will be a big challenge to compete against them.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueNottinghamBrighton
Related Articles
Forest boss Nuno admits Hudson-Odoi facing longer out
PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFERS (JANUARY '25): Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal yet to act
Hurzeler on Brighton's Ferguson: He only wants to play, no matter if it is at another club