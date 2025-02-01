Brighton boss Hurzeler: Forest an example to follow

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits he sees Nottingham Forest as an example to follow.

Brighton meet third-place Forest in today's early kickoff.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We can be there but the truth is we are not there,” said Hurzeler. “We are not there because of some reasons and we need to find these reasons, the clear solutions, and that's my responsibility and that's what I try to work hard on.

“Hopefully long term we will be there, where they are.

“The table never lies and the table gives you honest feedback about the situation. The situation is that we are some places behind them and we have to work hard to get there where they are.”

He added, “They know how to win games, they play very maturely. They have done this very well this season. So we experienced it in the first game that I think we dominated the game, but out of nowhere they can score.

“That's the biggest strength – they're very good in transition. They defend in a very disciplined way. I'm very impressed by the job they are doing, it will be a big challenge to compete against them.”