Forest boss Nuno admits Hudson-Odoi facing longer out
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits Callum Hudson-Odoi is out of today's clash with Brighton.

Hudson-Odoi has been battling a groin injury for the past fortnight.

“Callum is out. He is not going to be involved in the game. It is a big absence for us,” Nuno said.

“We are still assessing. It is something we hope to improve soon but he is not going to be available for this game.

“The rest is basically the same. Ibrahim and Danilo are ready; they joined the squad.”

