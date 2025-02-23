Bournemouth explore return for Southampton keeper Ramsdale

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale isn't expected to go down with the club should they be relegated this season.

Ramsdale, having arrived in the summer from Arsenal, has been outstanding in a struggling Saints team this term.

The Sun says the England international is likely to remain in the Premier League if Saints fail to beat the drop.

Bournemouth are watching developments closely, with their senior No1 Kepa Arrizabalaga on-loan from Chelsea.

Ramsdale left the Cherries in 2021 for Arsenal.