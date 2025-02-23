Wolves boss Pereira hails their "spirit" for victory at Bournemouth

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira insists they were worthy winners at Bournemouth.

After Cherries defender Illia Zabarnyi was sent off in the first-half, Wolves struck through Matheus Cunha - which proved the winner on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pereira later said: “I'm very happy because I saw in the pitch the true spirit of a team. It's not easy to play here because they have a good team, and the way they play creates a lot of problems.

“From the first minutes, we have some problems, but after this, we start to be compact, to control the game, to create opportunities, and in the end, I think we deserved the result.”

On playing against 10-men, the manager also stated: “It happens with a lot of teams, that sometimes we think that with one more player, we can lose positions, we can lose the balance, and this is very dangerous situation.

“But we kept the balance, we felt that in the moment we'll score, and in the second half, we stayed compact, but not with the ball like I like every time, but with a position of balance on the pitch, and we had three or four situations to score the second goal.

“In the end, I think it is a result that we deserved, because the team ran and worked together, showed true spirit as a team, trying to play, and it is a good result.”