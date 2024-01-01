Brighton boss Hurzeler delivers Milner update

Brighton do not expect James Milner to face a lengthy absence from the first team this term.

The veteran came off during their 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

With an international break now underway, coach Fabian Hurzeler hopes to have Milner and several new signings in play when the season resumes.

Post-game, he said: “We have to do a scan and we have to control the pictures, what it will be, but I think it is not so bad.

“It looked a hamstring.”

Albion are still hoping to integrate the likes of Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadioglu and Brajan Gruda into the team.