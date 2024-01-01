Brighton midfielder Milner likens Huerzeler to Klopp

Tribal Football
Brighton midfielder James Milner admits to getting flashbacks to his Liverpool career this preseason.

Milner, who played under legendary Reds former boss Jurgen Klopp, sees similarities in Fabian Huerzeler.

The 31-year-old is the youngest ever permanent coach in the Premier League, coming over from St. Pauli in Germany.

"I'm getting flashbacks," Milner told Sky Sports

"There is a good mix of the last manager (Roberto De Zerbi), who was build-up orientated, but maybe a bit of Jurgen Klopp thrown in.

"In terms of how we defend especially, the focus is on high intensity, counter-pressing and quick reactions to turnovers. 

“The manager has put his own stamp and intensity on things, he wants us to play front foot with and without the ball."

