Halsey slams ref for sending off Arsenal midfielder Rice: Kavanagh went looking for trouble
Former Premier League ref Mark Halsey has slammed Chris Kavanagh for sending off Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice was dismissed during Arsenal's draw with Brighton for interfering with a Seagulls free-kick.

Halsey wrote for The Sun: "Declan Rice's dismissal against Brighton was a poor decision by referee Chris Kavanagh.

"The Arsenal midfielder was shown a second yellow in the 49th minute for delaying a restart.

"However, the ball was rolling when Brighton’s Joel Veltman took the free-kick, so the restart would not have taken place as it would have been wrong in Law.

"Therefore, the delaying a restart does not apply.

"Kavanagh went looking for trouble and he found it.

"A referee of his calibre at this level should not be sending players off for this."

