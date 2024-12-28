Brighton midfielder March delighted to back for Brentford draw

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brighton midfielder Solly March was delighted to be back for last night's 0-0 draw with Brentford.

March was back after 400 days missing due to injury.

"It has been a long time coming," March said after the stalemate.

"It has been a tough 14 months or so, a long road and there's still a way to go to get my match fitness where it needs to be.

"It's different in training, one or two runs and I was blowing. The more minutes I get, the better I will get and hopefully I'll get back to where I was.

"It has been tough. It's my third serious injury now. Every time you do it then it will take longer but I've had great support behind me.

"I want to be playing every week and scoring goals."

