Brighton boss Hurzeler admits Igor Jesus season over

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits Igor Jesus' season is over.

The defender has undergone hamstring surgery after breaking down in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal earlier in January.

Ahead of Thursday's clash with Ipswich, Hurzeler confirmed the setback.

He said this morning: "Igor will be out for the rest of the season. It was a hamstring injury. He needed surgery, so it was a big thing."

The Brazilian has made 12 Premier League appearances so far this campaign.

