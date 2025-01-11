Brighton boss Hurzeler impressed by McConville on debut

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was happy to hand Ruairi McConville his debut in their FA Cup win at Norwich.

The defender entered the fray with 20 minutes to run in the 4-0 victory.

Hurzeler later said: “It’s the Brighton way to develop young players.

"They do a great job in the Academy and we have an unbelievable under-21 coach in Shannon Ruth. Ruairi is very mature for his age, a great personality and deserved to be in the squad.

"I’m happy he had his chance today and he took it impressively. It will be interesting to see how he develops.”