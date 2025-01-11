Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Man City and Lens AGREE Khusanov terms

Brighton boss Hurzeler impressed by McConville on debut

Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Hurzeler impressed by McConville on debut
Brighton boss Hurzeler impressed by McConville on debutTribalfootball
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was happy to hand Ruairi McConville his debut in their FA Cup win at Norwich.

The defender entered the fray with 20 minutes to run in the 4-0 victory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hurzeler later said: “It’s the Brighton way to develop young players.

"They do a great job in the Academy and we have an unbelievable under-21 coach in Shannon Ruth. Ruairi is very mature for his age, a great personality and deserved to be in the squad.

"I’m happy he had his chance today and he took it impressively. It will be interesting to see how he develops.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMcConville RuairiBrightonNorwich
Related Articles
Brighton boss Hurzeler delighted for March, Rutter after FA Cup win at Norwich
Borussia Dortmund, Brighton encouraged in pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Elliott
Liverpool midfielder Elliott a wanted man as Brighton and Borussia Dortmund circle