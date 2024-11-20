Brighton boss Hurzeler admits he does not judge Mitoma by goals or assists but...

Huerzeler admits he does not judge Mitoma by goals or assists but "how hard he is working"

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has opened up on Kaoru Mitoma and how he hard he works for the side even if he isn't bagging goals consistently each week.

As Japan beat China 3-1 yesterday, Mitoma went on after 65 minutes as he led his side to victory and one step closer to the 2026 World Cup. The 27-year-old grabbed an assist a few days before against Indonesia after just 62 minutes played as he continues to impress for an up-and-coming Japan side.

Hurzeler revealed his thoughts on the winger and stated that hard work is far more important that goals or assists as it helps the side become stronger not just in the Premier League but also in Europe.

“I always judge Kaoru by working defensively and how he helps Pervis to defend his side. I would be happy if he scores!

“I don’t judge him by making goals or assists, I judge him by how hard he is working for the team.

“He is a big team player and he tries everything for the success of the club.”

