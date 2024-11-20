Bournemouth winger Kluivert happy to be back for Holland: Absurd, right?

Bournemouth winger Justin Kluivert was happy to feature for Holland in last night's 1-1 draw with Bosnia.

He started the Nations League tie - more than six years after his last appearance in the Oranje jersey.

"Absurd, right? It's been far too long. It is an honor to wear the shirt and hopefully I will get the opportunity more often. I've also made my starting debut now, and I'm really happy about that," said Kluivert.

"I've been through a lot in the six years I've been away. But I always believed in myself and never lost hope.

"The six years have passed quickly, it feels like a short time ago. I am a different Justin Kluivert than six years ago, you could say that."

