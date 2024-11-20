Bournemouth winger Kluivert happy to be back for Holland: Absurd, right?
He started the Nations League tie - more than six years after his last appearance in the Oranje jersey.
"Absurd, right? It's been far too long. It is an honor to wear the shirt and hopefully I will get the opportunity more often. I've also made my starting debut now, and I'm really happy about that," said Kluivert.
"I've been through a lot in the six years I've been away. But I always believed in myself and never lost hope.
"The six years have passed quickly, it feels like a short time ago. I am a different Justin Kluivert than six years ago, you could say that."
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play