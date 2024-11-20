Brighton stars Estupinan and Enciso enjoy World Cup success on international duty

Brighton's Julio Enciso and Pervis Estupinan enjoyed an excellent international break for their countries as they prepare for their return to club football.

Enciso scored his first goal in a World Cup qualifying fixture in a hard fought 2-2 draw with Bolivia after being brought on at half time. He discussed Gustavo Alfaro, the Argentinian coach who has taken Paraguay to new heights.

"We showed what we are made of and what we came for.

“The coach is a genius, the effort made by my team-mates is inexplicable, we are leaving very happy.

"We got a great point, it will really help us a lot in the standings.”

Estupinan played 90 minutes as Ecuador secured a 1-0 win in Colombia as they pushed up to 3rd in the qualification table despite being down to 10 men for the majority of the match after Piero Hincapie was sent off.

This makes it a run of five successive clean sheets for the Brighton defender who much like Enciso will return to the club as they prepare to face Bournemouth this weekend away from home at the Vitality Stadium.

